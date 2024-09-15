Confirming his good health, the Presidency said this is consistent with the doctor’s report on Saturday.
“He is in high spirits and resting at home after his travel back to his home yesterday [Saturday],” it said.
“We thank the team that supports the deputy president, the presidential protection service and the presidential medical unit for their speedy response attending to the deputy president and ensuring he is in good health,” said the Presidency.
Mashatile thanked South Africans for their support and prayers.
TimesLIVE reported those in Mashatile’s circle suspected the collapse was caused by dehydration due to a heatwave in the area.
TimesLIVE
'Paul Mashatile is in good health': Presidency
Reporter
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Deputy President Paul Mashatile is in good health, his office said in an update on Sunday.
Mashatile collapsed while delivering an address on Saturday at the N’wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen in Limpopo.
Confirming his good health, the Presidency said this is consistent with the doctor’s report on Saturday.
“He is in high spirits and resting at home after his travel back to his home yesterday [Saturday],” it said.
“We thank the team that supports the deputy president, the presidential protection service and the presidential medical unit for their speedy response attending to the deputy president and ensuring he is in good health,” said the Presidency.
Mashatile thanked South Africans for their support and prayers.
TimesLIVE reported those in Mashatile’s circle suspected the collapse was caused by dehydration due to a heatwave in the area.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos