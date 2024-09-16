Actor Sello Motloung has died.
A statement shared by his family confirmed he died on September 15.
"His family is in shock and we ask that you give them space during this time. Sello will forever be remembered as one of our legends and we will miss him tremendously."
Tributes to the late star have flooded social media timelines.
"A heartfelt tribute to Sello Motloung, a beloved actor and artist who graced us with his talent, passion and unwavering dedication. His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace bra Sello. Your light will forever shine in our hearts," Actors Spaces wrote.
Actor Sello Motloung dies
Image: Supplied
