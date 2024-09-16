The Buffalo City Metro has sent condolences to the families of the two victims who died in a collision involving an SUV and a sedan in Fleet Street in the East London CBD on Sunday night.
Both the deceased were in the sedan. The four occupants of the SUV escaped with minor injuries.
On Monday afternoon, BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said the metro was concerned about the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.
“It took place in an area that has speed restrictions in the form of traffic lights,” he said.
“The metro will co-operate with the police investigations into the culpable homicide case and the city’s traffic department will also increase visibility.”
Ngwenya urged motorists to obey the rules of the road at all times and to adhere to the speed limits.
“We also wish those that sustained injuries a speedy recovery.”
DispatchLIVE
BCM sends condolences to families of Fleet Street accident victims
DispatchLIVE
