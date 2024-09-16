Government assets attached in order to pay architect company
Office equipment, fleet and furniture seized at offices in Bhisho and Amalinda after protracted court battle
While the provincial public works department dragged its feet in paying Ikamva Architects more than R100m in damages as ordered by the Supreme Court of Appeal, the company, through the sheriff’s office, began attaching crucial government assets meant for service delivery...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.