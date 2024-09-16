He said the turnout exceeded expectations.
Hundreds join in Daily Dispatch beachfront run and walk
Image: MARK ANDREWS
The East London esplanade was painted pink and blue as hundreds of people took to the streets for the Daily Dispatch Fun Run and Walk on Sunday.
Mothers pushed their babies in strollers, assistants helped along those in wheelchairs, and runners, young and old, worked up a sweat in the 45th instalment of this Daily Dispatch event which featured distances of 8km and 4km.
More than 650 people entered.
Daily Dispatch general manager Ryan Megaw hailed the race a success.
Proceeds from the fun run, which was started in 1979, will go towards supporting Rehab for Persons with Disabilities (Rehab), an NPO based in East London.
“It means a lot to us as part of the community of Buffalo City, to be able to organise an event that gets people out in the spring time to enjoy the beachfront early in the morning while doing a fun activity and supporting Rehab, an organisation devoted to the physical, psychological and social wellbeing of those with a disability..
“Our goal is to assist in making a difference,” Megaw said.
He said the turnout exceeded expectations.
“ A lot of people had a good time,” he said.
Rehab chair Rueben Puchert said they appreciated the support.
Puchert said the organisation was dependent on sponsorships and donations. The NPO has benefited three times now from the fun run.
“The money that we get from this event really helps us cover our running costs,” Puchert said.
“It will also help us to afford things we need, like assistance devices ... it’s a massive boost.
“It’s a wonderful occasion to be out and bring our clients out to share the experience of having fun with society as a whole.”
Xolela Fuzane, a University of Fort Hare student from KwaBhaca (Mount Frere), who came third in the fun run 4km disabled category, participated for the first time.
Fuzane was assisted by Aviwe Makinana, who helped push his wheelchair.
“The race was exciting. I enjoyed myself. I did not think I would win as it was my first time but I’m happy that I did well.
“The race was challenging, especially the uphill, but it was worth it.”
Phikolomzi Khatshele, originally from Ngcobo but based at Rebab in East London, came second in the fun run disabled category, clocking 4km in just under an hour.
He was assisted by Nondyebo Madikizela-Makhaphela, a skills developer at the NPO, who said he enjoyed himself and got to mingle with other participants.
“That gave me confidence and we were supported and motivated ...
“Being part of the fun run gave me courage. I feel really good about participating.”
Dr Ingrid Nontandazo Mostert, from Bonnie Doon in East London, came out tops in the 4km wheelchair race for a second year in a row.
Clarendon Primary School pupil Lilian Zeelie won the women’s 4km run.
Zeelie said she had participated in the fun run for three consecutive years.
“I was surprised I won. I feel very happy. I started jumping with happiness. The race was very nice,” she said.
Her beaming mother, Angie, watched with pride as her daughter crossed the finish line.
