KwaBhaca granny celebrates ‘100 not out’
Her longevity is credited to the grace of God
She might be hard of hearing and no longer able to read the Bible herself or go to church to praise the Lord, but KwaBhaca granny and former schoolteacher Caroline Nomazizi Gobo, who celebrated turning 100 on Tuesday, reckons she can still run circles around her much younger congregants when it comes to singing church hymns...
