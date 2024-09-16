The court was expected to hear if the case would be transferred to the high court in Cape Town, but senior state prosecutor advocate Aradhana Heeramun requested a further postponement, saying new evidence had emerged that needed investigation.
Hundreds of protesters demanded access to the court when the accused appeared in March and had to be kept back by police. Despite an international search for the missing child, Joshlin's whereabouts remain unknown.
‘New evidence’ to be probed in case of missing child Joshlin Smith
Image: Executive mayor Andrè Truter/Facebook
The mother of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith, her boyfriend and two other suspects will remain in custody while police investigate new evidence in the kidnapping and human trafficking case.
Racquel Chantel Smith, known as Kelly, boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, friend Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombard appeared in the Vredenberg magistrate's court on Monday.
Joshlin went missing from home in the Middelpos informal settlement at Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape on February 19. On that day, she was being looked after by “Boeta” while Kelly was at work.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
Hundreds of protesters demanded access to the court when the accused appeared in March and had to be kept back by police. Despite an international search for the missing child, Joshlin's whereabouts remain unknown.
