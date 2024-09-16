News

Off-duty Duncan Village cop found murdered

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 16 September 2024
An East London police officer was found dead at the weekend.
An off-duty East London policeman was murdered at the weekend.

The body of the 28-year-old constable from the Duncan Village police station was found lying in Mxina Street in Nompumelelo, Beacon Bay, in the early hours of Saturday.

Police have not yet released the constable’s name.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the victim had an open wound in the upper body.

“It’s a wound from a sharp instrument,” Nkohli said.

“At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

“Police have opened a case of murder, and the investigation has been taken over by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.”

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene sent condolences to the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues.

Mene said they hoped, with the assistance from residents, to speedily make an arrest as the Hawks investigated the case.

“We appeal to our members to be extra vigilant at all times, especially when they are off-duty,” she said.

“Our foot soldiers dedicate their lives to protecting their communities, and for that reason they could easily be targeted by criminals when they are off-duty.”

Police urged anyone with information relating to the incident to contact the investigating team on 082-772-3664. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

