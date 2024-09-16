Police investigating deadly East London collision

Two people were killed in a collision involving an SUV and a sedan in Fleet Street, in the East London CBD, on Sunday night.
Both the deceased were in the sedan while the four occupants of the SUV escaped with minor injuries.
“Details of the cause of the accident remain the subject of police investigation,” provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
“It was an accident that happened in the CBD, where you would not expect any vehicles to travel at an excessive speed.
“So, it will be interesting to know what the outcomes of the investigation will be.”
