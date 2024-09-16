He said the police photographs had been shocking and provided evidence of an “unbelievably brutal attack” that occurred in their home.
Three Dikeni men guilty of ‘unbelievably brutal’ murder of Hogsback couple
Image: 123RF/ albund
Three men from Dikeni were on Monday convicted of the brutal 2022 murders of popular retired Fort Hare University academics Judith Masters and Fabien Genin in their Hogsback home.
The world-renowned primatologist couple — widely respected for their impactful research over many years and universally loved for their teaching and mentoring — had recently retired from the university when they were found murdered in their home in October 2022.
On Monday, Makhanda high court judge Murray Lowe convicted Silindokuhle Mangali, 22, and brothers Sakhele Limba, 34, and Wanda, 30, of two counts of murder and housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Mangali was also convicted of raping Masters.
Lowe said the violence on that fateful night had started immediately after the men broke into the Main Street home, with Sakhele stabbing Genin to “subdue” him.
He said the police photographs had been shocking and provided evidence of an “unbelievably brutal attack” that occurred in their home.
They had depicted a “ghastly scene”, including the “dreadful state” of the two deceased from the violence inflicted on them.
Both had been beaten so badly that they suffered cerebral haemorrhage and massive swelling of the head. Genin had also been stabbed.
Masters had been strangled and suffered a broken hyoid bone in her throat.
Mangali pleaded guilty to all the counts.
The Limba brothers pleaded guilty only to housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
However, Lowe said they shared a common purpose to kill the couple.
The three men were prosecuted by state advocate Andile Nohiya.
Mangali was represented by attorney Charles Henry, Sakhele by advocate Jock Mcconnachie and Wanda by advocate Lindumzi Ndongeni.
The trial continues with sentencing proceedings.
