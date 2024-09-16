Eastern Cape police are investigating an alleged mob justice attack that left two men dead in retaliation for the murder of a woman at home in Qolweni Location, Mthatha.
Two killed in ‘mob justice’ attack after murder of resident near Mthatha
Eastern Cape police are investigating an alleged mob justice attack that left two men dead in retaliation for the murder of a woman at home in Qolweni Location, Mthatha.
A resident discovered the body of a neighbour on Saturday after seeing two men running from the woman's home. Shortly afterwards two men were found dead in an area of veld.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said: “Information indicates the neighbour went to the house in the morning when she noticed two men jumping out a window.
“She found the door slightly open, and on entering the house saw the body of her neighbour lying on the floor. She alerted the community, who allegedly chased after the two men.
“Soon after, the two men who were allegedly seen running from the scene, were found dead in grazing land at Lukhwethu Location in Bityi with multiple injuries.”
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene said: “We encourage the community to report any criminal activity to the authorities or use community-based structures, such as a community police forum, which seek to bridge the gap between the community and the police.”
