About 30 people injured as train derails in Paarl

By TimesLIVE - 17 September 2024
A passenger rail derailed in Paarl on Tuesday.
Image: DFW

About 30 people were injured and others trapped when a commuter train derailed at Dal Josafat station in Paarl on Tuesday evening.

Drakenstein Farm Watch (DFW), the private fire responders in the Western Cape, said it received a request for assistance at 6.41pm.  

“Multiple services responded on DFW emergency groups and dispatched resources,” DFW said. 

This is a developing story

 TimesLIVE 

