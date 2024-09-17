OFF TRACK | ‘Save this true jewel of the sea,’ urges surfer Shaun Tomson

The document takes off with a discussion of the Reef’s unique environmental characteristics.
Buffalo City Metro is described as the gateway to the Wild Coast, an exceptionally biodiverse and heritage-rich coastline and the customary home of the amaXhosa people.
“The Eastern Cape is the birthplace of anti-apartheid heroes such as Nelson Mandela and Govan Mbeki, but is also one of the poorest regions in the world, with a 40% unemployment rate, and with many of its people living in poverty and not enough revenue base to consistently upgrade infrastructure.
“The area is one of the most diverse coastal regions in the continent, with breathtaking scenery, roaring beaches and pristine tidal estuaries.
“The Wild Coast is part of the Agulhas and coastal Transkei Inshore Bioregions, recognised as ‘Global 200 Ecoregions’ — areas that harbour exceptional biodiversity.
“Endemic species numbers peak along the coastline, classified by Conservation International as one of the top 10 coral reef hotspots in the world.
“Although popular among locals and more adventurous tourists, the Wild Coast is relatively untouched by development.
“Transitional coastal forest, dune thicket and coastal grassland still provide shelter to leopard, lynx, bush buck, Nyala, dassie, duiker, Cape parrots and crowned eagles.
“More attractive still are the frequent sightings of dolphins and various species of whale on the coast between July and September, and the sardine run at the beginning of June, described as the greatest shoal on earth, and the spectacle is a boon for tourism and a sign of the region’s biodiversity.
“The region around Buffalo City contains a 30km swathe of coastline, incorporating various disconnected inner and outer city conservation areas contained by a number of local municipal administrative areas, which collectively make up the 3,424ha East London Coast Nature Reserve.
The reserve comprises 13 smaller protected areas, each under the umbrella of different local municipal entities, one being thee Buffalo City municipality.
* Disclaimer: Loewe is a member of the application’s committee.
OFF TRACK | ‘Save this true jewel of the sea,’ urges surfer Shaun Tomson
Application for Nahoon Reef to be declared a World Surfing Reserve is packed with appeals from local ‘oceanators’
Image: LOUIS WULFF
“Please ensure that this wonderful area is protected for generations to come — it is a true jewel of the sea,” wrote Shaun Tomson, the 1977 world surfing champion who carved amazing lines on the big open-ocean walls unloading on Nahoon Reef.
The global surfing environmentalist and business influencer, who grew up in Durban but spent many summers surfing the Reef and surrounding surf breaks, has lent his support to a diverse local pack of “oceanators” paddling and scratching hard to catch the rising global wave of surfing environmental activism and eco-conservation.
Should they get it right, they will be taking the famously exhilarating Reef “drop” and lining themselves up to ride into history as SA and Africa’s first declared World Surfing Reserve (WSR).
The 35-page presentation prepared by surfer and anthropologist Dr Teresa Connor, will be submitted this week to global nonprofit Save the Waves Coalition by herself, Tidy Towns Buffalo City (BC) chair Dean Knox, Border Surfing Club chair Tyrell Johnson, Save Nahoon and Green Ripple spokesperson Kevin Harris.
The document is a who’s who of ocean lovers in East London and adjacent surfing spots and is crammed with information and insights worthy of study by local environmental school and community groups.
OFF TRACK | ‘Oceanators’ respond to call to create Reef surf reserve
Organisations, entities and individuals who are in the pitch include: Buffalo City Surfriders, San traditional leaders (//Xegwi -! Xam Council) and the Khoisan Hancumqua Kingdom, Xhosa amagqirha (traditional healers), Land of the Living, Granny Grommets, EL Surf Lifesaving Club, SA Waveski Surfing Association Jonginenge, Nahoon Point Nature Reserve Committee, The South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), Border-Kei Chamber of Business, Kevin Cole, principal natural scientist at the East London Museum, and key member of the Nahoon Point Nature Reserve Committee and Tidy Towns, renowned world surf photographer and local surfer Louis Wulff, and surfing historian Glenn Hollands.
Greg Emslie, East London’s premier World Surfing League campaigner, SA Olympic surf coach and multiple SA title winner, has been put forward as the first Nahoon Reef WSR ambassador with Jonginenge star guide Siphamandla “Maboetie” Baliso as deputy ambassador.
Participating committee members are:
In his letter of endorsement, Tomson says that as a Durban-born surfer, he spent many summers surfing in an around the Nahoon area.
The 1977 world surfing champion writes that he won his sixth consecutive Gunston 500 — SA’s premier international surf contest at the time — at Nahoon Reef, which he said was “one of SA’s best and most challenging waves”.
OFF TRACK | BCM solves Nahoon sewage pump load-shedding crisis
Tomson, who lives in Santa Barbara, California, is an ambassador for surfing's largest environmental group, the Surfrider Foundation, which is dedicated to preserving and protecting Earth’s waves, oceans and beaches.
He has a degree in business and a master’s in the science of business leadership, authored three books, founded clothing firms Instinct and Solitude, has received numerous environmental awards and is an ambassador for Boys to Men Mentoring.
He wrote: “This reserve will be the first in SA and Africa.
“Nahoon Reef is one of the finest reef breaks worldwide and has a vibrant history of surfing and water sports, but this world-renowned break is threatened by water pollution and offshore mining.”
Breaks alongside the Reef were found on the Wild Coast, “one of the most biodiverse and heritage-rich zones on the planet.
“I believe this reserve will leave a meaningful impact in years to come, particularly for those who live and work along the coast.”
OFF TRACK | Fight against plastic pellets started on SA East Coast has gone global
