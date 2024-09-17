News

Phone lines to hospitals suspended due to Telkom debt

By DispatchLIVE - 17 September 2024
The provincial health department has announced that some of its telephone lines are not working.
Telkom debt continues to haunt the Eastern Cape health department, with telephone lines, including those of emergency medical services in East London, being temporarily suspended.

The department informed the public on Tuesday afternoon that some of its telephone lines were not working.

“This is due to a delay in payment as a result of an internal verification of which Telkom telephone lines are being used by the department,” spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase said.

“The department has since engaged Telkom to arrange for the payment of the debt owed while the findings and recommendations of the outcome of the inquiry by internal auditors are being implemented.

“People in need of ambulances in East London should call the 112 national emergency number and request an ambulance. 

“We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause.”

Earlier in 2024, the department’s failure to pay a R50m phone bill left the province’s hospitals and department offices crippled.

