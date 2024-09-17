News

R1bn deal to make electric buses in Buffalo City Metro

SA-China partnership will see production of new energy vehicles for African market in EL Industrial Development Zone

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 17 September 2024

Hundreds of electric buses, to service the African market, will soon be assembled in the Buffalo City Metro...

