The memorial service for struggle stalwart and former minister Pravin Gordhan is taking place on Tuesday at his home in Pretoria.
Family, friends, former colleagues and comrades are expected to arrive at his home for a private viewing of his body.
Ramaphosa announced last week that Gordhan would be honoured with a special official funeral category 2.
The late former minister will be laid to rest in Durban on Thursday.
Gordhan died last Friday at the age of 75.
WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Pravin Gordhan
