Extortionists are targeting Western Cape communities and government officials and leaving behind a trail of crimes, including murder, robbery, intimidation and kidnapping.
On Tuesday, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile urged the public and victims to report extortion cases.
“The SAPS is aware of claims in relation to extortion circulated on social media platforms but are convinced that not all these complaints and/or alleged crime have been reported to SAPS,” said Patekile.
“Communities and people from different spheres of life and occupations, including government service providers, are falling prey to crimes associated with extortion. These include murder, robbery, intimidation, kidnapping and other serious crimes.”
Patekile said he established an extortion task team to monitor and investigate extortion-related crime. “It comprises experienced and trained detectives supported by intelligence operatives to deal with the investigation of such cases. The team is making inroads.
“Through the analyses of reported crime, it became evident that not all extortion-related crime is reported to SAPS. Hence an appeal is made to those affected to report it through our toll-free number. Information shared on the toll-free number will be dealt with confidentially.”
The extortion toll-free contact number is 0800 314 444.
TimesLIVE
Western Cape police commissioner urges public to report extortion cases
Image: Esa Alexander/File
Extortionists are targeting Western Cape communities and government officials and leaving behind a trail of crimes, including murder, robbery, intimidation and kidnapping.
On Tuesday, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile urged the public and victims to report extortion cases.
“The SAPS is aware of claims in relation to extortion circulated on social media platforms but are convinced that not all these complaints and/or alleged crime have been reported to SAPS,” said Patekile.
“Communities and people from different spheres of life and occupations, including government service providers, are falling prey to crimes associated with extortion. These include murder, robbery, intimidation, kidnapping and other serious crimes.”
Patekile said he established an extortion task team to monitor and investigate extortion-related crime. “It comprises experienced and trained detectives supported by intelligence operatives to deal with the investigation of such cases. The team is making inroads.
“Through the analyses of reported crime, it became evident that not all extortion-related crime is reported to SAPS. Hence an appeal is made to those affected to report it through our toll-free number. Information shared on the toll-free number will be dealt with confidentially.”
The extortion toll-free contact number is 0800 314 444.
TimesLIVE
Extortionists ‘demand protection fees’ from social workers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos