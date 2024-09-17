Witness to shooting of British surgeon in Nyanga fails to appear in court

A witness to the fatal shooting of a British surgeon driving through Nyanga during a violent taxi strike a year ago failed to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday and now faces arrest.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Sithembile April, 43.

April, who is from East London, made his first court appearance on September 16 and said he was in the shooter's car at the time of the incident. He alleged the killer was a prominent taxi industry boss.

April claimed he had been hired to assassinate another taxi boss.

Kar Hao Teoh, 40, a respected British trauma and orthopaedic doctor, took a wrong turn into the township notorious for crime while on holiday with his family.

He was with his wife Sara and two-year-old son Hugo when he was killed on August 3.

