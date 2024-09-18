Afrika Unite concert postponed due to security challenges

Khohli and his team have set December 16 as the new proposed date of the event.
Image: Getty Images
The Afrika Unite Cultural International Festival, scheduled to take place in East London this weekend, has been postponed due to safety concerns.
The event was set to showcase some of SA music’s finest talent.
Earlier, organisers announced that the concert, which was born as a result of the 2015 xenophobic attacks, had become an annual event focused on promoting African unity.
Lwah Ndlunkulu, Mr Thela, the Jaziel Brothers, Ami Faku, Ikhona and Dumza Maswana were among the big guns lined up to perform at the Buffalo Park Stadium on Saturday.
On Wednesday, festival director Luzuko Khohli confirmed that the event had been put on hold due to the Buffalo City Metro’s security cluster’s resources being stretched by the Chippa United and Richards Bay game on the same day.
Khohli expressed disappointment at the development, and said he understood the inconvenience that the cancellation would cause to loyal and new patrons that had “already made plans to celebrate their heritage with us”.
He said numerous meetings were held with the security cluster, which highlighted the capacity challenge.
The cluster had tried its best to rescue the situation but things did not work out.
Speaking on behalf of the Stadium Management Group, stadium manager Bongani Tobadi confirmed that the Afrika Unite team had booked the venue on time and the necessary arrangements had been made to be able to host the two events simultaneously.
According to Tobadi, both teams did everything possible to ensure that both events took place, but due to the circumstances, the event had to be postponed.
“However, the stadium management is still looking forward to hosting the festival upon confirmation of their new proposed date,” he said.
Khohli and his team have set December 16 as the new proposed date of the event.
They promised that they had communicated with all the artists and stakeholders about the date.
“We will keep 90% of the lineup and have started making calls to see which other artists we can add to accommodate a vast audience,” Khohli said.
“It must be noted though that as much we have consulted with stakeholders on the date, the date will only be formerly communicated after all necessary considerations by parties.
“At Afrika Unite, we always strive to do better, we will maintain this mantra.”
Ticket holders have the option of claiming their refunds via the same platform they used to buy their tickets or to keep the tickets for the proposed December 16 date.
“Speaking on behalf of the entire Afrika Unite organising team, we wish to thank all the people who continue to support us, including our partners and funders the department of sport, arts and culture and the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency,” Khohli said.
DispatchLIVE
