A 56-year-old motorist is expected to appear in the Plettenburg Bay magistrate's court on Thursday after police discovered 1.5kg of cocaine in his vehicle at a roadblock on the N1 outside the Garden Route town.
“On Tuesday police in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies conducted a roadblock near the Tsitsikamma toll gate,” said police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies.
“Members attached to the Tsitsikamma K9 [unit] pulled over a vehicle and upon searching found a consignment of drugs concealed inside.”
The cocaine, stashed in two bags, is estimated to be worth about R900,000.
The suspect will face charges of dealing in drugs.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile commended members for the drug bust.
Driver caught outside Plettenberg Bay with 1.5kg stash of cocaine
Image: SAPS
