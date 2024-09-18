News

Driver caught outside Plettenberg Bay with 1.5kg stash of cocaine

By Kim Swartz - 18 September 2024
One of the bags of cocaine recovered at the roadblock outside Plettenberg Bay.
One of the bags of cocaine recovered at the roadblock outside Plettenberg Bay.
Image: SAPS

A 56-year-old motorist is expected to appear in the Plettenburg Bay magistrate's court on Thursday after police discovered 1.5kg of cocaine in his vehicle at a roadblock on the N1  outside the Garden Route town.

“On Tuesday police in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies conducted a roadblock near the Tsitsikamma toll gate,” said police spokesperson Sgt Christopher  Spies.  

“Members attached to the Tsitsikamma K9 [unit] pulled over a vehicle and upon searching found a consignment of drugs concealed inside.”  

The cocaine, stashed in two bags, is estimated to be worth about R900,000.

The suspect will face charges of dealing in drugs.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile commended members for the drug bust.

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema
INNOVATION AFRICA | JobJack is one of the spearheads that helps us fight youth ...