KwaZulu-Natal police are looking for a suspect in connection with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and a string of extortion charges.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Linda Hlengwa — who also goes by the name “Mjinja” or “Putin” — was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in Ukuthula Street in Mariannhill on July 2020.
The area has gained notoriety for a spike in crime, including fatal shootings between criminals and the police.
Hlongwa was released then from police custody pending ballistic results.
He is also wanted in connection with a string of extortion cases in which he is allegedly terrorising business people in and around the Mariannhill area.
Netshiunda said since his release he has ignored summons to appear in court to face charges. An arrest warrant was issued for him in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on September 9.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact investigating officer Sgt Gwala on 079-889-9733 or call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.
KZN cops hunt for 'Putin' over extortion, illegal ammo charges
