News

Metrorail confirms 25 passengers hurt in evening train derailment near Paarl

By Kim Swartz - 18 September 2024
Injured passengers were taken by ambulance to hospital.
Injured passengers were taken by ambulance to hospital.
Image: Drakenstein Farm Watch/Facebook

Twenty-five passengers were injured when two Metrorail coaches derailed near Paarl in the Western Cape on Tuesday night.  

“Metrorail Western Cape regrets to announce that a derailment occurred on the evening of Tuesday at Dal Josafat station near Paarl. The train was en route from Cape Town to Wellington station when the incident occurred,” the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said in an update.

“It is reported that 25 passengers were injured and taken by ambulance to various hospitals.” 

Emergency services including ambulances, firefighters and police assisted the injured. There were no reports of fatalities.

“At this stage, Prasa and Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) are investigating, and Prasa has reported the incident to the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR),” said Prasa.

“Updates will be provided once more information is available.”

Emergency services search for injured passengers in the wreckage.
Emergency services search for injured passengers in the wreckage.
Image: Drakenstein Farm Watch/Facebook

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Would-be assassinations highlight Secret Service strains | REUTERS
Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to federal charges | REUTERS