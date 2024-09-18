Pioneering Mpondoland woman photographer’s pictures to be shown
Works of Fred Clarke, who was born in Pondoland and documented life of its people almost 100 years ago, on display in East London
A coveted and rare album of more than 450 photographs documenting the everyday life of the Mpondo people from the 1920s to 1940s, captured by photographer Fred Clarke, will be shown by her grandson this weekend. ..
