It is rare to see a convicted murderer and rapist unapologetically challenge a high court judge on the constitution in preparation for a legal rodeo, but Thabo Bester has again taken the spotlight.
Bester appeared in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday to fight for access to electronic devices in prison while preparing for his legal battles.
His trial relating to his escape from Mangaung maximum security prison in May 2022 has been set down for next year, but he said he also wants to contest the lawfulness of his arrest and deportation from Tanzania.
Bester tried to argue it was his “constitutional right” to access electronic devices and information on the internet.
The judge, who cannot be named as per a court order, did not agree.
“You don't have a constitutional right to a laptop and a modem. Show me where in the constitution it says you have a constitutional right to a laptop and a modem. You can have access to hard copies, but you are not getting access to a laptop. You will get law books. They are the same books every jurist in the country used [ before laptops]. They will give you access to all the information you need for the purposes of preparation for both your main application and your defence in the Free State,” she said.
The application was struck off the roll.
POLL | What do you think about Thabo Bester’s rant in court?
Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad via Gallo Images
TimesLIVE
