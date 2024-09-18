Sifiso Mkhwanazi declared a dangerous criminal, sentenced to life in prison

Sifiso Mkhwanazi, the 21-year-old who embarked on a rape and murder spree two years ago, was sentenced to life in prison by the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday.
Mkhwanazi was declared a dangerous criminal who threatens the wellbeing of other people in society.
Mkhwanazi lured six sex workers to his father's panelbeating workshop in central Johannesburg between April and October 2022. He tied them up, raped and strangled them. The crimes were uncovered when a bad odour led to the discovery of the bodies in various stages of decomposition.
In March, judge Cassim Moosa found Mkhwanazi guilty of six counts of murder, six of rape, six of defeating the administration of justice, one of possession of ammunition and one of unlawful possession of a firearm.
He was sentenced to life in jail for each count of murder, with the court ordering that the sentences should run concurrently.
