While his intentions were good, a taxi driver has been convicted and sentenced for culpable homicide for his reckless conduct which led to the deaths of nine children in Mayflower, Mpumalanga.
On an afternoon in February 2022, Nkosinathi Sibanyoni, 28, stopped the vehicle and was helping a child cross the road. However, he had failed to engage the handbrake properly and the unattended taxi plunged into a river, killing the passengers aged between four and 12 years.
After his arrest, it emerged he did not have a driver's licence.
Sibanyoni was sentenced by the Elukwatini regional court on Monday to serve 10 years' imprisonment.
TimesLIVE
Taxi driver jailed for accident that killed 9 young children
Image: Thulani Mbele
