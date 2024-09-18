Christiaan van den Berg, co-founder of JobJack, and his team have not been tempted by higher margin employment businesses and have instead chipped away at unemployment where it needs to be tackled most: at the grassroots.
Kieno Kammies sat down with him on this episode of Innovate Africa to unpack the amazing journey which led to a big investment by a South African corporate.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: JobJack is one of the spearheads that helps us fight youth unemployment
