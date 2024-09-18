News

WATCH | Would-be assassinations highlight Secret Service strains

By Reuters - 18 September 2024

Two months after Donald Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt, a gunman hid undetected for nearly 12 hours on the edge of the golf course where Trump played on Sunday under the protection of an agency that is being pushed to its limits.

