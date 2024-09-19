BCM identified among extortion hotspots
Five ‘business forums’ identified as running shakedown rings in province; top cop tells MPs 108 arrests made, 13 convictions secured
Buffalo City Metro, OR Tambo District Municipality and Nelson Mandela Bay have been flagged as extortion hotspots in the Eastern Cape by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.