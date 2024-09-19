Eggs as a crime-fighting weapon? A Gqeberha woman has proven this is possible — not just once but twice!
Susan Viljoen's dual encounter with crime was recounted by Fidelity ADT's Gqeberha branch manager Bernadette Nel-Naude. Viljoen could not be reached for comment.
“I hosted a personal safety workshop on Secretaries Day this month. One of the women in attendance told me how she remembered me telling a workshop two years earlier to always remain calm when you come face to face with a criminal. This lady then told me how she used this advice a few days earlier,” Nel-Naude said.
Viljoen had reported she was driving from the shops and was dropping a friend at home when she saw a person on the side of the road pointing at her and acting suspiciously.
Reaching over to her seat to grab her phone, she saw a tray of eggs she had just purchased. She decided to pelt him with the eggs, which caused him to scramble and run away quickly, Nel-Naude shared in a statement posted by the security company.
Gqeberha woman leaves crooks with egg on their face — twice!
Image: Fidelity ADT
The second incident happened as Viljoen visited a nearby convenience store to replace the eggs.
On arrival, she apparently found an armed robbery in progress.
“She jumped into action again and exactly like before, pelted the armed robbers with eggs until they fled the scene.”
Viljoen gifted Nel-Naude an egg at the workshop.
The security expert said: “We certainly don’t encourage members of the public to get involved in crime-fighting, and it is never a good idea to confront suspects, especially if they are armed. I am, however, happy to see that she remembered how important it is to remain calm whenever something like this happens to you.”
