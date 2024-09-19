‘Unremorseful liar’ convicted of court orderly’s murder
A guilty verdict wiped the smile off Andile Nyoka’s face on Thursday when he was convicted of the murder of court orderly Sgt Mario Nel...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.