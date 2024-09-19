'We will fix SA': McKenzie commends crackdown on undocumented foreigners in restaurants

“We are not in GNU for vibes; we are fighting for what we believe in. We are listening to opposing views, and we differ respectfully. I was pleasantly shocked when I heard Gwede Mantashe eloquently put the case against hiring illegal foreigners in restaurants and elsewhere. We will fix SA,” he added.
Investigations into operations at Tang restaurant continue.
“We have issued them [Tang management] notices, and they were not in compliance with the minimum wage. We will still make the calculations and issue them a notice, which will give them 14 days to correct the situation. For other issues of noncompliance, we have issued them 60 days to correct,” Gauteng chief inspector Michael Msiza said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
“There are 31 employees — 17 foreign nationals and 14 South Africans — who were not paid a basic salary at Tang restaurant.”
One waiter was arrested at another restaurant in Sandton, Second Story, for having invalid documentation, and home affairs would investigate, said Msiza.
“All three restaurants [in Sandton] did not comply with basic labour laws as they don't pay the employees the national minimum wage and only rely on tips and commission.”
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has commended the government for the recent crackdown on undocumented foreign workers and exploitive practices in the restaurant industry.
The departments of employment and labour and home affairs and the police have been conducting inspection raids at restaurants in Gauteng, targeting those violating labour laws.
“All these raids, all this new energy in making sure companies don’t hire people that are illegally in SA, and provinces upping the fight against illegal foreigners should tell everyone that it is no longer business as usual. The GNU wants the laws of this country to be respected by all,” McKenzie said.
On Monday, three undocumented foreigners were arrested at Babel in Menlyn, Pretoria, for lacking proper documentation. The restaurant was also accused of mistreating employees and failing to provide basic salaries.
The department's crackdown continued on Wednesday, with four more illegal foreign workers apprehended at another restaurant, Tang, in Sandton.
