Ithuba has urged the winner of last Friday's R107m Powerball jackpot to come forward and claim the prize.
The winning ticket was purchased through the FNB banking platform with a R90 wager, and the numbers were manually selected.
“The winner has yet to claim this life-changing win and Ithuba is eager to meet the lucky individual. Participants who play via banking platforms like FNB are encouraged to check their tickets and be vigilant for any notification from their bank.”
While winnings below R249,000 are automatically paid into the winner’s account, those who win larger amounts, such as this jackpot, are required to visit an Ithuba office to claim their prize, the national lottery operator said.
“Banking platforms will notify winners through phone calls and SMS, but it is crucial that participants remain alert and make contact as soon as possible,” said Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba.
TimesLIVE
Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot urged to claim prize
Reporter
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
TimesLIVE
