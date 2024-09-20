East London hawkers fume over cleanup operation
BCM says it has responsibility to keep streets clean and clear from waste
Hawkers operating outside the Gillwell Mall in East London claim they have lost their stock and other belongings after Buffalo City Metro officials confiscated the items as part of a “cleanup” initiative...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.