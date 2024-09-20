Newly crowned Miss SA Mia le Roux is excited about visiting her hometown of Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape for the first time since winning the pageant in August.
The reigning queen will attend homecoming events on Friday and Saturday.
“I am so excited to be going to my hometown, Oudtshoorn, for the homecoming. It is truly special to me as I have truly learnt the sense of community and helping one another from there,” she said.
Her homecoming will also feature a choir performance in the Cango Caves. Tickets cost R200 and all proceeds will be donated to a charity of her choice.
'I'm excited to be going to my hometown': Miss SA Mia le Roux on her homecoming
Image: Thulani Mbele
LISTEN | ‘Bonang screamed my name loud enough, that’s how I knew I won’: Miss SA on her hearing impairment
Le Roux was born in Sasolburg in the Free State and raised in Oudtshoorn.
She was diagnosed with hearing loss at the age of one year and relies on a cochlear implant she received through donations from her community. Her parents couldn't afford it, but her community helped by raising funds.
She made history by becoming the first Miss SA contestant who is hearing-impaired.
“This win is not just my win, but it's also Oudtshoorn's win, and I hope it will continue to inspire every small-town person out there to absolutely pursue their dreams.”
