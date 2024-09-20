News

King Dalindyebo claims tensions with premier Mabuyane have eased

20 September 2024
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, left, recently met AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo over extortion syndicate remarks made by the latter. File photo.
Image: Alan Eason/EFF/X

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane appear to have smoked the peace pipe after meeting privately this week.

The royal household confirmed the meeting at Dalindyebo's Nkululekweni residence on Wednesday.

"We are pleased to announce the meeting between our king and the premier has culminated in a renewed commitment to peace and cooperation.

"The king and premier have put their differences aside, demonstrating their dedication to the well-being of our citizens.

"Private matters, including legal issues, will remain confidential and will be addressed accordingly. However, there will be more engagements between the king and premier to resolve issues, such as the extortion and crime rate within the province."

The two were at odds after the king accused Mabuyane of being a “beneficiary of the extortion syndicate” in the province. Two cases of crimen injuria were opened against him.

The king's office said the meeting served "as a shining example of the power of dialogue and mutual respect".

"It reinforces the notion that, even in the face of adversity, leaders can come together to find common ground and work towards a brighter future."

