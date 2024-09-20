As part of a tribute to preserving the legacy of Inkosi Jongumsobomvu Maqoma, who led amaXhosa warriors in colonial wars against invading British forces in the 1800s, Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality launched the official renaming of KwaMaqoma, formerly known as Fort Beaufort on Friday morning.
The event was a tribute to Maqoma, who was captured in 1853 after the eighth Frontier War, where he was tried and sentenced to death at Fort Hare.
The renaming event was held in front of many traditional leaders, municipal officials and residents.
Maqoma Foundation CEO Vuyo Fani said the event was a fitting tribute to preserve the enduring legacy of Maqoma.
“We felt that the name is a colonial arrangement all together, Maqoma fought many battles in this area. This is the beginning of rewriting the preserving the history of Inkosi Maqoma,” he said.
Meanwhile, Maqoma’s great grandson, Nkosi Siseko Maqoma while speaking to the Dispatch, said the renaming is the first step of restoring what Maqoma fought for.
“We should not shy away from the fact of what Maqoma fought for, which is the land. This name change is part of the redress process we are fighting for.”
Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality launches official renaming of KwaMaqoma
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Hi-tech mission to trace remains of King Hintsa
Maqoma’s death sentence was later commuted to life in prison and he died on Robben Island.
The Maqoma Foundation had filed a submission to the National Geographic Names Committee in 2022 which was gazetted the following year by former arts minister Nathi Mthethwa.
During the same process, East London Airport was renamed King Phalo Airport, Port Elizabeth became Gqeberha, while other changes included Port Elizabeth International Airport (Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport), King William’s Town (Qonce), Grahamstown (Makhanda), Berlin (Ntabozuko), Fort Beaufort (KwaMaqoma), Somerset East (KwaNonjoli), Aliwal North (Maletswai), Queenstown (Komani), Butterworth (Gcuwa) and Maclear (Nqanqarhu).
Read more of this story in Monday’s edition of the Daily Dispatch.
