Speed was possible cause of Paarl train derailment, preliminary findings show

The Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) says speed might have played a role in the derailment of three passenger train coaches at Dal Josafat station in Paarl in the Western Cape on Tuesday.
The regulator on Friday released the findings of its preliminary investigation into the derailment of a Prasa train that resulted in 24 passengers being injured, three critically.
The injured passengers were ferried to hospitals by emergency services.
The train was en route from Kraaifontein to Wellington station, travelling on a “down mainline” on the Transnet Freight Rail network.
The regulator said the train had leading, middle and trailing motor coaches and eight plain trailers.
On arrival at the scene, the RSR inspectors observed that the leading coach and two trailers had derailed.
“The RSR investigation found that turnout (set of points), which are used to change the direction of the train, had slight damage on the right-hand side blade.”
This led to the leading motor coach with commuters inside taking the intended route and the first plain trailer coach also with commuters inside taking the left turn, it said.
The rest of the coaches followed the first plain trailer coach with commuters to the left, resulting in a derailment.
“The reasons for the fault at the turnout is not immediately known and may point to possible issues related to maintenance.
“Based on the extent of the damage, it is suspected that speed might have played a role in the derailment.”
It said the section between Kraaifontein and Wellington was under manual authorisation.
“In light of this, the RSR will request an investigation report from the operator and will follow up on the implementation of corrective action plans.”
The regulator said this was an ongoing report and the final report would be finalised once the RSR team received and reviewed the outstanding information from the operator and concluded its investigation.
