SRC member allegedly defrauded parents of R25k to enrol child at WSU

A 27-year-old St Elizabeth Hospital nurse in Lusikisiki appeared in a Mthatha court for allegedly having demanded R25,000 from parents who wanted to enrol their child at Walter Sisulu University’s Mthatha campus in 2023.
The suspect, who was a WSU student representative council (SRC) member at the time, is facing charges of fraud and corruption.
He appeared before the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court for the first time on Friday.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed that the Hawks were investigating a case of corruption and fraud.
This follows allegations that the suspect had demanded R25,000 from the parents to guarantee their child’s enrolment.
“On March 13 2023, it is alleged that complainants, who are the parents, visited Walter Sisulu University’s Mthatha campus at the health and science faculty to get their child enrolled at the university.
“During the time, the suspect was allegedly on duty as an SRC committee member, where he offered to assist the complainants and reportedly demanded R25,000 cash in order for the child to be successfully enrolled at the university,” Mhlakuvana said.
The parents then transferred the money to the suspect as instructed.
After some time, the parents established that their child was not registered at WSU because there was no space.
“The parents reported the matter to the university management, then later it was referred to the Hawks for probing.
“The parents were prejudiced cash to an amount of R25,000.”
Mhlakuvana said the investigations had revealed that the payment was successfully received by the suspect.
“He [allegedly] intentionally deceived the parents by defrauding them of cash, hence his arrest on September 19 2024.
“He made his first court appearance on [Friday] and was released on R2,000 bail.
“The matter was postponed to October 7 for legal representation.”
DispatchLIVE
DispatchLIVE
