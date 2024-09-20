Musician, actor and director Timmy “Ngqungqumbana” Kwebulana has died.
A statement shared by the family confirmed he died on Thursday after a short illness.
“It is with sadness that the Kwebulana family officially announces the passing of long-time musician, actor and director, Mr Timmy Kwebulana, on the evening of September 19 after a short illness. We give thanks for his life and all his contributions to us as a family and the arts and entertainment industry for almost six decades,” read the statement.
Actor and reality TV star Phila Madlingozi is among the celebrities who have taken to their timeline to share tributes to the artist.
Veteran actor Timmy Kwebulana has died
Journalist
Image: X
