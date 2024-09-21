The search is on for yet another suspected kidnapping victim in the Eastern Cape who was abducted while travelling on the N2 from East London towards the Wild Coast on Friday afternoon.
According to a statement by specialist investigator , Mike Bolhuis , suspected victim Alize van der Merwe was allegedly kidnapped on her way to Umngazi Resort in Port St Johns while traveling from East London with a white rented Toyota Fortuner (Registration: LX73KLGP) from Hertz Vehicle Hire.
According to Bolhuis, her last communication with her family was around 11:30 on Friday when she mentioned she was planning to stop, likely at the Shell Ultra City in Mthatha on the N2.
“At approximately 15:13, the family received a call informing them that Alize had been kidnapped. No further details were provided.
“Tracking data indicates that the vehicle was abandoned between Dumasi and Umngazi Resort.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Specialised Security Services investigators .
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
Yet another kidnapping rocks Eastern Cape
Search on for woman kidnapped while travelling between East London and PSJ
The search is on for yet another suspected kidnapping victim in the Eastern Cape who was abducted while travelling on the N2 from East London towards the Wild Coast on Friday afternoon.
According to a statement by specialist investigator , Mike Bolhuis , suspected victim Alize van der Merwe was allegedly kidnapped on her way to Umngazi Resort in Port St Johns while traveling from East London with a white rented Toyota Fortuner (Registration: LX73KLGP) from Hertz Vehicle Hire.
According to Bolhuis, her last communication with her family was around 11:30 on Friday when she mentioned she was planning to stop, likely at the Shell Ultra City in Mthatha on the N2.
“At approximately 15:13, the family received a call informing them that Alize had been kidnapped. No further details were provided.
“Tracking data indicates that the vehicle was abandoned between Dumasi and Umngazi Resort.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Specialised Security Services investigators .
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos