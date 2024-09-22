News

One fatality in N2 vehicle collision between East London and Komga

By ANELISA GUSHA - 22 September 2024
One died while eight are admitted in hospital on a head-on collision that took place on N2 near Komga.
Image: SUPPLIED

A head-on collision between two vehicles on the N2 between East London and Komga on Sunday claimed the life of one person and saw eight people being hospitalised.  

This was confirmed by the provincial transport department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa, who said a black Mercedes-Benz sedan and a white VW Polo had collided.

“There was one fatality, three were seriously injured and five were slightly injured,” Komisa said.

“All patients were transported to various hospitals by emergency services and one was airlifted to hospital.”

This is a developing story.

