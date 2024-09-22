A head-on collision between two vehicles on the N2 between East London and Komga on Sunday claimed the life of one person and saw eight people being hospitalised.
This was confirmed by the provincial transport department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa, who said a black Mercedes-Benz sedan and a white VW Polo had collided.
“There was one fatality, three were seriously injured and five were slightly injured,” Komisa said.
“All patients were transported to various hospitals by emergency services and one was airlifted to hospital.”
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
One fatality in N2 vehicle collision between East London and Komga
Image: SUPPLIED
A head-on collision between two vehicles on the N2 between East London and Komga on Sunday claimed the life of one person and saw eight people being hospitalised.
This was confirmed by the provincial transport department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa, who said a black Mercedes-Benz sedan and a white VW Polo had collided.
“There was one fatality, three were seriously injured and five were slightly injured,” Komisa said.
“All patients were transported to various hospitals by emergency services and one was airlifted to hospital.”
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos