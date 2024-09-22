University launches cultural festival in honour of Walter Sisulu

Walter Sisulu University has launched a traditional festival during Heritage Month to honour the late anti-apartheid activist, Walter Sisulu, after whom the institution is named.
The event, called the Xhamela Cultural Festival Isithwalandwe, aims to provide young people with a platform to express themselves through arts and culture.
It will be held from Monday until Heritage Day (September 24) across four campuses.
Event co-ordinator Vuyiseka Sizani said the festival was to celebrate Sisulu, as well as giving a chance for the institution’s creatives to bloom.
“Through this event we honour the activist, utata Walter Sisulu, after whom our university is named, and establish a platform where students who participate in creative arts groups will have an opportunity to demonstrate their skills in front of a crowd.
“This aligns with the university’s vision of being an African-centred institution committed to academic excellence.”
Sizani said many students would show their different cultures.
“The festival will be using artistic expression through different types of traditional dance (umxhentso), Amakhosazana (maiden reed dance), poetry (Imbongi yosiba neyomthonyama), choral music and drama stage performances.”
The organiser said this would allow students to learn about and understand different cultures, which would then allow them to realise that even though we are one people, we come from different backgrounds.
“It broadens their understanding of different cultures and promotes openness and acceptance towards others,” Sizani said.
“It exposes individuals to different cultures and encourages all students to participate and showcase their talents without any discrimination.
“We aim to promote cultural diversity, social cohesion, reconciliation, peace and economic development, and to eliminate tribalism from our students as they come from communities with different cultures and backgrounds.
“This will be showcased through different attires, dance and languages that promote unity and tolerance.”
Sizani said this was a perfect opportunity for students to become engaged with their own cultural roots through entertainment.
“We are going to provide a unique experience of fun and entertainment with lasting memories.
“We have invited a guest speaker from the Eastern Cape legislature and the local traditional groups.”
She said their vision was to forge a generation that understood where they came from and embraced their tradition and cultural customs.
“Heritage is the event that brings people together to enjoy different forms of artistic expression through music and traditions.
“We want to encourage and support students who are interested in pursuing careers in the arts and cultural industries through mentorship and professional development opportunities.”
Ntsiki Mtiki-Nohako, who is the head of the student governance, leadership and development unit, said they wanted to transform the festival to become one of the flagship events of the institution.
“The inspiration is influenced by the newly formed unit established by the university student governance, leadership and development unit in 2022,” Mtiki-Nohako said.
“In wanting to have a unified way of doing things, especially from creative arts, we have this unit.
“We have four campuses with cultural groups and they are doing very well, even externally.”
Mtiki-Nohako said in wanting to celebrate and nourish the skills of those in the institution they felt compelled to come up with some sort of concept.
“We felt before they showcase their gifts , they must do it internally and showcase their distinctiveness,” she said.
“The vision is that we are an African university and you see this by the way we do things. There are things you’ll find at WSU that you can never find anywhere else.
“We attract students from inside and outside the borders of SA. We have students from Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Botswana and many other countries.
“This tells you that we are an African university and we want to infuse that culturalism.”
