Community urged to help fight scourge of illegal dumping at Mthatha Dam
Authorities in Mthatha say they are appalled at the rate of illegal dumping in and around the Mthatha Dam and have urged communities living in proximity to the facility to help fight the scourge by taking photos of those who continue to litter next to the dam...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.