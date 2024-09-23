News

GoFundMe page helps ex-teacher raise funds for mounting medical bills

Premium
23 September 2024
Rosa-Karoo Loewe
Reporter

A respected Makhanda private school teacher, who was severely disabled after tripping over a concealed municipal wire, has waged a 13-year battle to survive, but can no longer afford the extensive medical costs. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Diddy' Combs to spend time in Brooklyn prison, reports say | REUTERS
Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 18 September 2024