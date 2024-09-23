Hawks arrest director and several other suspects over land claims fraud
A director at the Land Restitution Commission’s office in Beacon Bay, alongside her daughter, their helper, and four relatives, were arrested by the Hawks on Saturday for allegedly defrauding R9.3m meant for land claimants in the Eastern Cape. ..
