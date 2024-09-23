Mzomhle High physical science teacher named best in the province
Dedicated educator Zandisiwe Ngayo recognised for her 2023 matric class’s outstanding pass rate
Mdantsane high school teacher Zandisiwe Ngayo, 31, was recently named as the province’s best physical science teacher at an awards ceremony at East London’s International Convention Centre the ICC in East London after her matric class of 2023 achieved an outstanding 92% pass rate...
