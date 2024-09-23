The N3 has been fully reopened and traffic is flowing, but motorists were advised to only start using it during the day on Monday.
The toll road was thrown into chaos over the weekend when road users were left trapped and cold in heavy snow for hours on end.
Videos and images were shared on social media showing vehicles stuck in a thick blanket of snow and unable to move.
Two people have since died from hypothermia, authorities have confirmed.
The N3 toll concession said: "Following this weekend’s severe snowfalls, which caused major traffic disruptions and had road users stranded for almost two days between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith, N3TC is pleased to inform road users that mobility is fully restored on the N3 toll route.
"The extensive backlog of traffic between KwaZulu-Natal and Free State has been cleared."
N3 reopened and flowing after weekend snow storm that left two dead
Reporter
Image: Darryl Hammond
Emergency teams work flat out to reopen gridlocked section of N3
While they have assessed the area between Tugela and Harrismith and found it safe to travel on, the N3TC urged motorists to only commence with their trips from Monday and during the day.
COO Thania Dhoogra said: “Daytime travel is always the safer choice. We remind road users to plan ahead and be prepared for any eventuality before you set out on your journey. Pay attention to road and weather conditions, and stay informed. Conditions on a road can change rapidly, as we have seen over the past few days.”
