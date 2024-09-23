Penny Ntuli is recovering after she suffered hypothermia over the weekend.
This after the Jozi FM presenter spent two nights stuck on the N3 during heavy snowfall in KwaZulu-Natal.
While on the road, Penny shared live updates with her followers, from opening windows to check on other motorists to leaving their cars to take pictures and video content.
“Drowning in snow. No visibility. Flat tyres. Frozen windows. N3,” she captioned a post.
Actor and radio personality Buyani Masikane, who was in the same vehicle as Penny, took to his timeline to reveal there was a moment when they left the car barefoot to check on others.
Penny Ntuli’s experience in the snow lands her in hospital
Journalist
Image: Penny Ntuli/ Facebook
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bonga “Dude” Mcube said he was aware of concern for Penny on social media. but said she was getting the help she needed.
“She is not ready to talk because she is not feeling well. She got very cold from the experience. She left the hospital yesterday to go home, but she is back at the hospital today. We can't say when she will be discharged.”
