News

Penny Ntuli’s experience in the snow lands her in hospital

23 September 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Radio presenter Penny Ntuli is recovering from hypothermia.
Radio presenter Penny Ntuli is recovering from hypothermia.
Image: Penny Ntuli/ Facebook

Penny Ntuli is recovering after she suffered hypothermia over the weekend. 

This after the Jozi FM presenter spent two nights stuck on the N3 during heavy snowfall in KwaZulu-Natal. 

While on the road, Penny shared live updates with her followers, from opening windows to check on other motorists to leaving their cars to take pictures and video content.

“Drowning in snow. No visibility. Flat tyres. Frozen windows. N3,” she captioned a post. 

Actor and radio personality Buyani Masikane, who was in the same vehicle as Penny, took to his timeline to reveal there was a moment when they left the car barefoot to check on others.

N3 reopened and flowing after weekend snow storm that left two dead

The N3 has been fully reopened and traffic is flowing, but motorists were advised to only start using it during the day on Monday.
News
7 hours ago

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bonga “Dude” Mcube said he was aware of concern for Penny on social media. but said she was getting the help she needed. 

“She is not ready to talk because she is not feeling well. She got very cold from the experience. She left the hospital yesterday to go home, but she is back at the hospital today. We can't say when she will be discharged.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Diddy' Combs to spend time in Brooklyn prison, reports say | REUTERS
Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 18 September 2024