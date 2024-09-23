Search for holidaymaker reported kidnapped on N2 near Port St Johns

The Hawks are appealing to anyone who might have information about 39-year-old Alize van der Merwe, who was allegedly kidnapped on Friday on the N2 in the Eastern Cape, to come forward.
The Western Cape holidaymaker was travelling towards Umngazi resort in Port St Johns, in a Toyota Fortuner when she went missing.
“Her vehicle was reportedly found abandoned not far from the resort. The Hawks are investigating a kidnapping case and police are working around the clock to rescue the victim unharmed. The investigation is ongoing,” said Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.
A ransom demand was made to the family.
According to SSS investigators, who are assisting in the search, Van der Merwe rented the vehicle (registration LX73KLGP) from Hertz in East London and was travelling alone on the N2. Her last communication with her family was at about 11.30am when she said she was planning to stop, likely at the Shell Ultra City on the N2 in Mthatha.
“At about 3.13pm, the family received a call informing them Alize had been kidnapped.”
Tracking data indicates the vehicle was abandoned between Dumasi and Umngazi resort, the investigators said.
Image: SSS Investigators
